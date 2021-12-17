Ganguly Explains Sachin Tendulkar's Absence From Indian Cricket; 'Too Much Of Conflict...'

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has disclosed why Sachin Tendulkar is presently not connected with Indian cricket in any way. While discussing with Boria Majumdar on the latter's show 'Backstage with Boria,' Ganguly asserted that Sachin is different from others and that he does not want to be involved in things that could lead to potential conflict. Further, Ganguly, asserted that he would want to see Sachin partake in Indian cricket in some way or the other.

“Sachin is obviously a little different. He doesn’t want to be involved in all this. I’m sure with Sachin’s involvement in Indian cricket in some way, it can’t be better news than that. In what way obviously that needs to be worked out,” Ganguly said in his interview with Boria Majumdar.

'There's too much conflict': Ganguly

Ganguly further added that there is "too much" conflict in Indian cricket, which he finds unrealistic. This statement comes at a time when Ganguly is currently involved in an alleged rift with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who recently contradicted the BCCI president over the former's comment concerning his T20I captaincy. Ganguly had said in an interview that he requested Kohli not to relinquish the T20I captaincy. However, Kohli, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said he was never asked not to step down as India's T20I captain.

“Because there is too much of conflict all around. Rightly or wrongly, anything and everything you do you have the word ‘conflict’ keeps jumping out of the window, some of which I find really really unrealistic. So you have to see the best way to keep the best talent involved in the game. And at some stage Sachin will also find a way to be involved in Indian cricket," Ganguly added.

Meanwhile, two players from Ganguly's stint are already involved in Indian cricket. While Rahul Dravid is the Head Coach of Team India, VVS Laxman was recently appointed to head the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The remaining two stalwarts from Ganguly's era - Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are yet to be involved in Indian cricket.

Image: PTI