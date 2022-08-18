Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday opened up on the captaincy style of different captains, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ganguly, while speaking at the Bengal Peerless event, said every captain is different, but what matters the most is how many wins and losses they have under their belts. Ganguly heaped praise on Rohit and Virat, saying they both have a different style of leading the team.

Ganguly said Rohit is more of a laid-back kind of captain who remains calm in almost every situation. The former India cricketer said Rohit is not someone who is into your face all the time. Ganguly added that Virat on the other hand did things differently than Rohit and is someone who has a fantastic record as captain. Ganguly also lauded former India captain, MS Dhoni, lauding him for handling the transition well.

"Rohit Sharma is obviously a bit laid back who takes things in a very calm and cautious way and not someone who's into your face all the time. India has produced some great captains over the years. MS Dhoni who handled the transition fantastically, and continues to bring accolades not just for India but his franchise (Chennai Super Kings)," Ganguly said.

"Then came Virat Kohli who also has a fantastic record. He was a different sort of captain, he did things differently. Every individual is different but what matters is the result and how many wins and losses you have. I don't compare captains, everybody has their own way of leadership," Ganguly added.

Virat & Rohit's captaincy record

India played a total of 95 ODI matches under the leadership of Kohli from 2017 to 2021 and returned victorious on 65 occasions while facing defeat in 27 matches. He had a winning percentage of 70.43% while captaining India in the 50-over format, which put him higher than legendary captains MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly’s winning percentage of 59.52% and 53.90% respectively.

Virat led India in a total of 50 T20I matches from 2017 to 2021 and won 30 matches out of the total matches played. India lost only 16 matches under Virat as two games ended in a tied contest while the other two matches ended with no results. Virat had a winning percentage of 81.81 while leading India in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit, on the other hand, has captained India in 34 T20Is and has won 28 of those games. India lost only 6 matches in T20Is under Rohit's captaincy. He has a win percentage of 87.16 in the shortest format. Rohit has captained India 16 times in ODI cricket, winning 13 games and losing just three. He has a win percentage of 91.11 in ODIs.

Image: PTI/Instagram/RohitSharma

