Ganguly Reveals Big Difference Between Dravid & Ravi Shastri; 'One Is At You All The Time'

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly recently opened up on the significant differences between current head coach Rahul Dravid and former coach Ravi Shastri. Despite not winning an ICC trophy, Shastri set the standard high during his tenure as the Indian team established themselves as one of the greatest ever Test sides in history. With Dravid having taken over a few months ago, it remains to be seen how the Men in Blue would fare under his stint.

Rahul Dravid vs Ravi Shastri: Ganguly highlights major difference

While speaking to the media during a promotional event in Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly stated, "He (Dravid) is as intense, as meticulous and as professional as he was during his playing days. The only difference is that now he does not have to bat at No. 3 for India which I feel was harder since he had to face the best bowlers of the world which he also did exceptionally well for a long period of time. As a coach also he (Dravid) will do a remarkable job as he honest and he has the talent."

While Ganguly admitted that Dravid is likely to make mistakes like anyone else, he is confident that the 49-year old would achieve success more than others. "He will make mistakes as everybody does but as long as you try doing the right things you will achieve success more than others," added the BCCI president.

The former Indian skipper then went on to underline the differences between Dravid and Shastri as he said, "They are different people with different personalities. One is at you all the time which is his strength while the other will quietly do his job in spite of being one of the greatest of all time. No two people will be successful the same way."

With most of the Indian cricket team currently competing in the IPL, Dravid will be able to enjoy some time away from coaching duties. After the conclusion of the IPL in May, the Men in Blue are scheduled to host South Africa in a five-match T20I series. This series will be followed by a tour to the UK, where they will face Ireland in a two-match T20I series and then a T20I and ODI series against England.