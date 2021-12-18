Ganguly Reveals Indian Legend Was 'keen On National Team Job' Before Dravid's Appointment

In November, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that former Indian cricketing legend Rahul Dravid will take over from Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian national cricket team. Dravid was the frontrunner to take up the role for a while with several reports suggesting that he would, the president of the BCCI Sourav Ganguly has now revealed that there was in fact another former player who was interested in taking up the role of head coach of Team India.

Ganguly revealed that the player was none other than his former teammate VVS Laxman. Ganguly said that VVS Laxman was keen on the national team job, but it did not work out. But he further added that somewhere down the line, Laxman will get the opportunity to coach the national team. "He was keen on the national team job, but that couldn’t work out. But somewhere down the line, he will have that opportunity to coach the national team," Ganguly said during a conversation with YouTube channel Xtra Time's 'Backstage with Boria'. Laxman was later named as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) taking the place of Rahul Dravid, who earlier served as the head of the NCA for about four years before he was appointed as a coach of India's under-19 team and the A team.

Difficulties of convincing Dravid to take up the head coach role of Team India

Sourav Ganguly also talked about the difficulties that he and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah faced while trying to convince Rahul Dravid to take up the role of head coach of the national senior team. He said that while they did have Dravid in mind for a while, he was not agreeing to take over as it would mean he had to spend a lot of time away from home while he has two young children. "We had Rahul in mind for a long period of time, both me and Jay, but he wasn't agreeing because of the time away from home (and) because doing a national team's job is (about being) on the road for about 8-9 months in a year and he has two young children," Ganguly said YouTube channel Xtra Time's 'Backstage with Boria'.

Image: PTI