'Ganguly Should Give An Explanation': 1983 World Cup Player Madan Lal On Kohli-BCCI Rift

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is currently involved in a tussle with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over matters concerning his white-ball captaincy. While Sourav Ganguly told earlier that he had requested Kohli not to relinquish T20I captaincy, Kohli on Wednesday, December 15, addressed a press conference, where he contradicted the BCCI president and said he was never asked by anyone not to step down as captain in the 20-over format.

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has now come out to express his opinion on the matter as he feels that Ganguly should give an explanation in order to shrug off all the rumours. The 1983 World Cup-winning player said that Ganguly being the board president should come out and explain in order to end the issue.

Madan Lal says Virat Kohli should clear issues with the management

Madan Lal reiterated former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar's point and said Kohli should clear all his issues with the management. The 70-year-old also slammed the selectors for not handling the situation properly. He said it is the duty of selectors to stop these controversies from breaking out. Madan Lal said the team needs to be focused on the upcoming series against South Africa right now as it is an important series for India.

"I think this situation should have been handled in a better way because it is not a controversy but a matter of opinion. I don't know what Sourav had said to Virat so I don't want to comment on that. But I think that Sourav being the President should come out and give an explanation and that will be the end of the entire issue. We need to be focused on the South Africa tour right now as it is an important game for us," Madan Lal was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Gavaskar is correct with his point. Virat should clear all his issues with the management. This is not a big matter. I would say that the selectors should have handled the situation better. It is the duty of selectors to look after and stop these controversies. I am not sure if the selectors spoke to Virat before taking the decision," Madan Lal added.

Kohli was recently removed as India's ODI captain. During his presser on Wednesday, Kohli said that he had no prior information regarding BCCI's decision to remove him as captain. Meanwhile, Ganguly had earlier told ANI that the call to remove Kohli as India's ODI captain was collectively taken by the BCCI and the selectors.

Ganguly said: "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats."

As far as Kohli is concerned, the right-handed batter is currently in South Africa for a three-match Test and ODI series. Team India players arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday and are undergoing one-day isolation before being allowed to resume training ahead of the 1st Test starting on December 26.

