Ganguly Tests COVID Positive: Kolkata Hospital Issues Statement On BCCI President's Health

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly tested positive for Covid-19 on December 27 and has been admitted to the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata. The hospital provided an update about the former India skipper's health and said that he was found positive for the virus on Monday evening. The cricketer received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy upon admission and is currently haemodynamically stable, as per a statement by the hospital.

Meanwhile, ANI tweeted out the official statement by the hospital. Informing the whereabouts about Sourav Ganguly in the statement, the MD and CEO of Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, Dr. Rupali Basu said, "Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on December 27, 2021 late evening with Covid Positive status. He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable. A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status."

(Image: PTI)