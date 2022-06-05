Ben Stokes' reign as England Test skipper started on a winning note as former captain Joe Root lead the charge for the hosts against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's. Joe Root smashed his 26th Test century to power England to a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. Root also became the second English player to reach 10,000 Test runs after former skipper Alastair Cook. Interestingly both men's age was exactly 31 years and 157 days old when they crossed the landmark.

Root came in when England were in a spot of bother against the reigning World Test Championship holders as they were reduced to 69/4 chasing a target of 277. But he forged crucial partnerships with Stokes and Foakes to lead England to a famous victory at Lord's. Several former cricketers like BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Michael Vaughan, VVS Laxman, Isa Guha and Wasim Jaffer were impressed with the way Root played as they lauded England's performance in the first Test. Even, legendary football player Gary Lineker also praised Root after the match.

Joe Roooooooot ..what a player what a knock under pressure ..an all time great ..@bcci @icc — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 5, 2022

Whatever format u see..whatever the colour of the jersey u wear ..none beats such a game of test cricket ..no comparison@bcci @ICC ..let's keep this format the pinnacle .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 5, 2022

No better feeling than a match-winning 100 in a pressure run chase. Many congratulations to @root66 on an incredible 100 and on reaching 10000 Test runs, massive achievement. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/1mvfdwrtyv — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 5, 2022

Englands most complete all round Batter of all time .. 10000 runs & to do it with a match winning 100 is incredible .. Well done @root66 #Lords — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 5, 2022

Cracking start for @benstokes38. Life after Joe Root begins with a win inspired by Joe Root. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 5, 2022

Amazing to think this was Joe Root’s first 4th innings ton. Second Englishman to cross 10000 Test runs and equal youngest ever with Sir Alistair Cook at 31yrs and 157 days. Job done for England - well played 👏👏#ENGvsNZ — Isa Guha (@isaguha) June 5, 2022

Joe Root has 10,000 Test runs. And he's just 31 🤯 Well played and congratulations @root66 👏🏽 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/l5dDL5v7Iz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 5, 2022

ENG vs NZ: England beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to win first Test

Root walked away as skipper in April after five years and a record 64 games in charge but remains the team’s most reliable performer and produced a knock of 115 not out to set up a five-wicket victory.

In a decisive partnership with Ben Foakes, who made an unbeaten 32 in a stand of 120, Root shepherded the home side to a stiff chase of 277 with his first fourth-innings hundred.

It was Root’s 26th century, the same as West Indian great Sir Garfield Sobers, but he will be even more satisfied by its importance to the team.

England were marginal favourites as they resumed on 216 for five, with 61 runs still needed and five wickets in hand, but the task still looked a taxing one.

With thick, grey clouds overhead and the floodlights glaring from the first ball, conditions were far from ideal for batting. A fragile tail, featuring at least three natural number 11s, also cranked up the responsibility on the overnight pairing of Root and Foakes.

But a game that has see-sawed back and forth with a series of twists along the way was put to bed in unusually serene fashion.

Root was the key man and he was reliably measured as he converted an unbeaten 77 in understated fashion. However, Foakes deserves huge credit for the way he held up his end.

Having successfully shut out the Kiwi attack on the third evening, soaking up 48 balls for his nine runs, the Surrey wicketkeeper expanded his repertoire.

