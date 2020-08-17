Gary Kirsten Lauds MS Dhoni On Retirement With THIS Famous Quote Of His From The Past

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni called it quits from international cricket on Saturday, thereby bringing an end to a glorious career that spanned nearly 16 years. The CSK captain, who hung his boots from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to call it a day from the limited-overs formats as well. However, Dhoni is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2020, which is set to be played in the UAE from September 19.

MS Dhoni retirement: Gary Kirsten thanks CSK captain for fond memories in heartwarming wish

MS Dhoni announced his retirement through a video on Instagram which featured the top moments of his cricketing journey since making his debut in 2004. He captioned the video, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." As soon as MS Dhoni announced his retirement, social media went berserk as wishes from all over the world started pouring in.

Fans as well as cricketers wished the 2011 World Cup-winning captain a happy retirement. The latest to join the bandwagon and wish MS Dhoni on his retirement is former India coach Gary Kirsten. The South African international shared a formidable partnership with MS Dhoni as he helped India win the 2011 World Cup after a gap of 28 years.

On Monday, Gary Kirsten took to Twitter and shared three photos which featured him alongside MS Dhoni. Gary Kirsten said that it was a privilege for him to work with one of the best leaders. He also thanked the 39-year old for the fond memories with the Indian cricket team. One of the photos featured a famous quote which Gary Kirsten had said in the past. Gary Kirsten had said that he would go to war with Dhoni by his side.

A privilege to work with one of the best leaders I have come across. Thanks MS for many fond memories with the Indian Cricket Team. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/WRNY1N7IVe — Gary Kirsten (@Gary_Kirsten) August 17, 2020

MS Dhoni stats

MS Dhoni stats are nothing short of spectacular, especially in the limited-overs formats. MS Dhoni stats include the 350 ODIs he played for Indian where he scored 10,773 runs at a staggering average of 50.58 and a strike-rate of 87.56. The CSK captain has 73 fifties and 10 centuries to his name in his ODI career. On the other hand, the Ranchi lad played 98 T20Is for India where he notched 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike-rate of 126.13. These MS Dhoni stats also include 90 Test appearances where he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. The 39-year-old scored 33 fifties, six hundreds and one double-hundred in a decade-long Test career.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ GREYMIND43