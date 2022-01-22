Gary Kirsten Names Youngster Who 'should Be Playing For India'; 'Match-winner On His Own'

Former Team India coach Gary Kirsten, who will be serving as the batting coach and mentor of the Ahmedabad franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, has revealed the name of the youngster that has caught his eye.

The Ahmedabad franchise, which will be led by Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore) has also bought Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore) and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) for their debut season. Meanwhile, Vikram Solanki has been appointed the team's Director of Cricket, with Ashish Nehra to serve as the head coach.

While speaking on Star Sports' show IPL Selection Day, Gary Kirsten named Shubman Gill as the Indian youngster who has impressed him greatly.

"Gill is a fantastic player, who, in my view, should be playing for India. He is on the verge of that and has played already. With great flair and instinct for the game, he could be a match-winner on his own. From a batting perspective, I am looking forward to working with him and helping him give the best out of an IPL season. We're playing in the best competition in the world, just to make sure that's it's something important for us as a franchise and that the players come in and realize that it is an honour to be part of this franchise and perform for this team," said Kirsten.

The former South African batter also added that he is looking forward to working with Hardik Pandya as he believes that the former Mumbai Indians all-rounder will want to prove himself as a capable leader. "I am looking forward to working with Hardik as a young and new captain. I think he will be really motivated to come in and make a plan and show what he is capable of at this level of the game as a leader. He's a great player," added the 54-year old.

Speaking on Hardik, Kirsten also added, "I think he understands the importance of this tournament. What I have heard is that he is raring to go and get into the mix from a leadership perspective. So, I think that's really exciting for us to have a player with such a level of skill, motivated to do well in this competition."

With the Ahmedabad franchise having picked their three players, it will be interesting to see who do they purchase at the upcoming IPL auctions to complete their team. The IPL auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.