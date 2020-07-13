'It's A Hard One': NZ Head Coach Gary Stead Recalls The Heartbreaking 2019 WC Final Loss

New Zealand cricket team's head coach Gary Stead has said that he is proud of the way the team had competed in the 2019 World Cup but at the same time, is also hurt that they could not go all the way. The 2019 World Cup final was played between hosts England and second-time finalists New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's on July 14, 2019. Both teams were battling it out to win their maiden coveted trophy.

'It's a hard one': Gary Stead

“I think there’s a wee bit of hurt from time to time and I guess any Kiwi fan is probably very much in that same boat. There’s no bitterness at all, we understood the rules going into the match. It’s a hard one because there are some great emotions that came from that tournament as well, but unfortunately, it was just that final hurdle we didn’t cross. It’s something I’m sure will drive the players to keep wanting to get better every day,” said Stead while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo. “I do think about it a bit, I think everyone has really different emotions around it. The thing that stands out for me is that it’s all a bit numb, really, in some ways but enormously proud of the way we played the whole tournament. As a Kiwi and as a supporter of the Blackcaps it was hard to be any more proud of the way they played and fought in that match,” the New Zealand head coach added.

When the boundary count rule deprived New Zealand of glory

New Zealand had made it to their second straight World Cup final after knocking out firm favourites India in the semi-finals while England had qualified for summit clash after a long wait of 27 years by eliminating the title-holders Australia. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first as the Black Caps posted 241 in their 50 overs. In reply, the hosts were reduced to 86/4 and just when they were in trouble their middle-order batsmen Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler added 110 runs for the fifth wicket stand after which New Zealand started pulling things back.

Just when they appeared to be in the driver's seat, an overthrow from Martin Guptill deflected off Stokes' bat and went for a boundary even before the batsmen had completed running two. However, the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena signalled it as six runs, and eventually, the match was tied and a super over was needed to determine the winner.

Much to everyone's surprise, even the super over ended in a tie after Martin Guptill was run out while attempting a non-existent second run. Thus, England were declared winners due to the boundary count rule as they had scored more boundaries compared to New Zealand.



''This is the moment. It's Archer to Guptill. Two to win. Guptill's gonna push for two. They have got to go. It's gonna go to the keeper's end. He has got it. England have won the World Cup by the barest of margins. By the barest of all margins. Absolute ecstasy for England. Agony, agony for New Zealand," shouted Ian Smith from the commentary box.

READ: Ian Smith Recalls Several Nerve-wracking Moments Of The World Cup 2019 Final At Lord's

(Image Courtesy: AP)