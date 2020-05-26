Gaurav Kapur Aka 'Face Of The IPL' Gives Sneak Peek Of His Vibrant Bandra House In Mumbai

Indian television presenter Gaurav Kapur made himself a household name throughout the country by being the host of the popular pre-match Indian Premier League (IPL) show Extraaa Innings T20. While the show ended in 2017 in favour of KENT Cricket Live, Gaurav Kapur still makes his presence felt by hosting cricket personalities for interviews in the new pre-match IPL show. In March 2017, he also launched his own web series titled 'Breakfast with Champions' where he interviews and interacts with various sporting personalities.

Gaurav Kapur house: A tour inside the house of popular IPL personality

On May 20, Gaurav Kapur along with his wife Kirat Bhattal appeared in an Asian Paints commercial through their web series ‘Where The Heart Is’. In the video, the couple can be seen giving a tour of their 3-bedroom apartment in the popular suburb of Bandra in Mumbai. In what seems to be an elegant and a calm residence, both Gaurav Kapur and Kirat Bhattal showed their rooms, drawing and dining areas.

Originally, Gaurav Kapur hails from Delhi and started his career at the age of 17 on a radio show in the city. After stints as a VJ and in Bollywood films as well, Kapur gradually shifted his focus into sports media on a full-time basis. Bhattal is also from Delhi and the duo was said to have shifted to Mumbai in the early 2010s for professional reasons.

Gaurav Kapur house tour

Virat Kohli’s house in Mumbai

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is from Delhi as well like Gaurav Kapur and moved to Mumbai a few years ago too. He bought himself a luxurious new home in the posh area of Worli in 2016. The Virat Kohli house is on the 35th floor of C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers. Still under construction, his house will have a stunning view of the Arabian Sea where the cricketer along with his wife Anushka Sharma will finally move upon its completion by 2020. The two are currently residing in another Worli-based apartment.

Yuvraj Singh and Gaurav Kapur interact at all-rounders house

Gaurav Kapur is known to be good friends with many members of the Indian cricket team besides Virat Kohli. One of his friends includes former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. For a Season 2 episode of his web series Breakfast with Champions, Gaurav Kapur visited Yuvraj Singh’s Mumbai residence for an interview where the all-rounder hilariously attempted to cook and almost set his kitchen on fire while doing so. In the episode, the decorated cricketer shared quite a few interesting stories about his life and his cricketing journey. Yuvraj hails from Chandigarh, but continued the trend of outstation cricketers buying their own properties primarily for residing in Mumbai.

Yuvraj and Gaurav Kapur interact, watch video

