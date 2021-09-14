Gautam Gambhir & Yuvraj Singh Engage In Funny Banter On Instagram Over Throwback Photo

Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday engaged in a funny banter over a throwback picture. Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday shared a photo on his Instagram from a Test match in which former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and speedster Ishant Sharma were also seen. Gambhir shared the photo with a hilarious caption suggesting that if they (Gautam Gambhir & Yuvraj Singh) were not smiling in the photo then people would have thought that the all-rounder is stopping him from getting into a fight.

Tagging Yuvraj Singh on the photo, Gambhir wrote in the caption, "Thank God we have big smiles on our faces otherwise people would think you're stopping me from getting into a fight."

Soon, Yuvraj Singh took a dig at Gambhir and stated that he often stopped him from getting into a fight. "I always had to do that to stop you from getting into a fight," wrote Yuvraj Singh.

Gautam Gambhir and Yurav Singh were part of India's World Cup-winning squad - both in 2007 and 2011. Both Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh had been involved in on-field heated exchanges. While Gautam Gambhir's heated verbal exchange with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi at Kanpur in 2007 still remembers all by, similarly Yuvraj Singh's altercation with England's Andrew Flintoff cannot be forgotten.

Gautam Gambhir on 'defending champions' Mumbai Indians in IPl 2021 Phase 2

Meanwhile, with only five days to go for the resumption of the IPL Phase 2, Gautam Gambhir believes that five-time champions Mumbai Indians will have an advantage over other teams while playing the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Gambhir on Star Sports Network said Mumbai Indians have a couple of pacers who would like to bowl on UAE pitches given the swing it may offer to their fast bowlers. Gambhir said that the pitches in UAE are suited to Mumbai Indians' fast bowling and that their bowlers would enjoy playing in those conditions, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Gambhir also said that for Mumbai Indians to succeed in IPL 2021, they must resume their season with a bang rather than starting it slowly in the first couple of games. Gambhir said the Rohit Sharma-led side cannot be in a situation where they have to win five out of five matches to qualify for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are currently ranked fourth on the points table.

(Image: ANI/Gautam Gambhir-Insta/PTI)