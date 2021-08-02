Gautam Gambhir Backs BCCI On PoK League, Says 'Gibbs Not Important Enough To Comment On'

Former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir backed BCCI's statement on Pakistan's 'Kashmir Premier League' saying that those who chose to be a part of the PoK league should be barred from India. Speaking to Republic TV, Gambhir also reacted to the statement by South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs, saying that he was not important enough to be commented upon. The cricketer also categorically stated that Kashmir is an integral part of India, and the BCCI's decision was a correct step.

"I support BCCI on the right decision that it has taken. Gibbs is not that important to be commented upon. I'm saying it very clearly that whosoever will be a part of the Kashmir league should be barred from India. The league is being held to provoke India and not with an intention to promote cricket. Kashmir is an integral part of India and whatever BCCI has decided is right. That's a correct step," Gautam Gambhir told Republic TV.

BCCI schools Gibbs

Herschelle Gibbs, who is a part of the franchise 'Overseas Warriors' in Pakistan's sham Kashmir Premier League (KPL), put out a tweet, accusing the BCCI of threatening him by denying him entry in India if he participates in the league. He tweeted, "Completely unnecessary of the BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the KPL. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket-related work. Ludicrous."

BCCI has broken its silence on the controversy and had told PCB that it has no business planning anything in Indian territories. It also said that if Gibbs' statement of being threatened was true, then the Board was well within their rights to make the decisions with respect to the cricketing ecosystem in India. Moreover, BCCI has written to the ICC and has urged not to recognize the league.

Pakistan's sham 'Kashmir Premier League', the first edition of which will be played between five teams representing cities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and one team representing "overseas" Kashmiris, was announced in December 2020. The Imran Khan-led nation's attempts to use cricket as a political tool is already backfiring, as England's former spinner Monty Panesar has become the first player to withdraw his name from the upcoming PoK league.