Gautam Gambhir Cautions Team India On Umran Malik: 'Either You Have The Pace Or You Don't'

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has cautioned the Indian team management in regard to Jammu & Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik. Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir said that the Indian team management must make sure that Malik keeps bowling fast and doesn't resort to slower deliveries even if he proves expensive in some matches. Gambhir stated that there will be some matches where Malik will get hit for runs, but the management must keep encouraging him to bowl fast.

"There will be matches where Umran Malik will bowl amazingly well and there will be matches where he will prove expensive. Will you still persist with him? Will the bowling coach still encourage him to bowl fast because in T20 once you prove expensive a few times, you are asked to develop slower ones or cutters. You don't want to see that from Umran Malik," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"Either you have the pace or you don't, either you can bowl fast or you can't. The management's role becomes extremely important here. He will keep getting better the more he plays. You learn yourselves at times while playing international cricket," he added.

Malik clocks fastest delivery by an Indian bowler

Malik played a crucial role for India in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He returned with the figures of 2/27 in four overs, picking the wickets of Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka. The 23-year-old notably clocked 155 kph with the ball in the final over of his spell, which is being said to be the fastest-ever delivery bowled by an Indian bowler in international cricket. In the fourth ball of the 16th over of Sri Lanka’s 163-run chase, Malik fired a 155kph ripper on a length outside the off stump.

As far as Tuesday's T20I is concerned, Sri Lanka won the toss and asked India to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, India scored 162/5 in 20 overs thanks to contributions from Ishan Kishan (37), Hardik Pandya (29), Deepak Hooda (41), and Axar Patel (31). India then bowled out Sri Lanka for 160 runs in 20 overs to win by 2 runs. Apart from Mavi, Umran Malik and Harshal Patel picked two wickets each in the match.

Image: BCCI/PTI