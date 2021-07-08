Gautam Gambhir Changes Facebook Cover Photo On Dhoni's Birthday, Netizens Mock Southpaw

Gautam Gambhir has been Team India's unsung hero in two of their World Cup triumphs (2007 T20 World Cup & World Cup 2011). However, it was his epic knock of 97 in a tense run-chase against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final that played an instrumental role in India winning the coveted trophy for the second time after a long wait of 28 years.

While the fans will always remember Gautam Gambhir raising his bat in his dirty jersey after scoring a vital half-century, on Wednesday they seemed to be unimpressed with it. Here's why.

MS Dhoni birthday: Gambhir changes his Facebook cover, puts 2011 WC Final photo

It so happened that on the occasion of MS Dhoni's 40th birthday on Wednesday, Gautam Gambhir had put up a photo of his match-winning knock of 97 in the 2011 World Cup final. It is to be noted that Gambhir had not wished Dhoni and it made fans feel that the former was mocking the veteran stumper.

Gautam Gambhir's act evoked mixed reactions from the fans as many of them urged the ex-opener to move on from that incident where MS Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Match award for adding finishing touches with an unbeaten 91.

If you are going to be salty, be as salty as Gautam Gambhir.... Go big or go home... pic.twitter.com/IbWGscyCH4 — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) July 7, 2021

Gambhir in his living room whenever Dhoni gets plaudits. pic.twitter.com/12q1HHyLmB — Maganlal (@Maganlal1303) July 7, 2021

Gautam Gambhir after updating his new cover-pic on Dhoni's Birthday pic.twitter.com/ncaNgvJ7OC — 🔥Til wali Kanyaa🇮🇳 (@UPkiKanyaaa) July 8, 2021

While there were many others who backed the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst for carrying out the rescue act just when India was in a spot of bother.

People think they are 🆒 when they troll Gambhir for his predictions,political matters and even when he change his so called Cover Picture,Seriously!?He is the legend of ICT and unsung hero of 2WCs. the thing is His DIRT on SHIRT is far better than ur whole career @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/5na50BtE2V — 𝙋raneeeeeeth💤 (@Ethan_Hunt41) July 7, 2021

He deserves a bow.. real hero of 2011 cup. — Sju. (@Sju0027) July 8, 2021

No gambhir no 2 WCS pic.twitter.com/BVZUVsDApN — Mr Possessive👑 (@BeingKing__) July 7, 2021

On the occasion of the ninth anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup triumph in April last year, ESPNcricinfo had marked the special occasion by posting an image of MS Dhoni's winning six off Numan Kulasekara on the cricket website's official Twitter handle and when this came to Gambhir's notice, he came forward and made it clear that the 2011 World Cup was was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff.