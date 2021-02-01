Gautam Gambhir Clarifies Criticism On Virat Kohli Captaincy Ahead Of India-England Series

The upcoming India vs England series will see Virat Kohli make his return to the cricket field and lead the side in all formats. The skipper was absent from the last three Test matches of the recently concluded India vs Australia Test series due to paternity leave. In Kohli's absence, Team India — led by Ajinkya Rahane — turned things around to take the four-match Test series 2-1. Ahead of the start of India vs England series, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that Kohli will be an important member of the team.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav Names Ex-India Captain As His Biggest 'Guiding Force' And It Is NOT MS Dhoni

India vs England: Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli

Speaking about Virat Kohli on Star Sports' Game Plan, Gambhir said that the Team India skipper has probably experienced the best phase of his life because once you have a baby, nothing can beat that. The former World Cup winner said that for Virat Kohli it really does not matter that he has not batted in Australia but the most important thing is that he is going to look forward to the England series and he knows how important the series is to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane Has Message For Suriya & 'Soorarai Pottru'; Ashwin Makes Another Suggestion

The former India cricketer also said that Team India has done well under Virat Kohli's captaincy in the ODI and Test format, and he has never questioned Kohli's captaincy in either of these two formats. It is, however, the T20 format where he has a lot of questions. He added that Kohli is the leader of the Test team and it will continue to grow under his captaincy. He also added that Team India was never dependent on one or two people and Virat Kohli himself has said that time and time again and he is sure that the India skipper is going to be as happy as the rest of the squad as well.

Also Read: Washington Sundar Impresses Fans With Hotel Room Workout Ahead Of Chennai Test: WATCH

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli all set to lead revamped Bangalore team

Following the conclusion of India vs England series, Kohli will be all set to lead the Bangalore team in IPL 2021. Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, the Bangalore franchise decided to release 10 players as they look to revamp the squad and get their hands on their maiden IPL title.

Also Read: Justin Langer Terms Reports Criticising His Coaching Style As A 'wake-up Call'

Ahead of the upcoming season, the franchise has let go of several notable names. The likes of Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel (retired), Dale Steyn (unavailable), Isuru Udana, and Umesh Yadav are the players who have been released before the auction.

Image: Gautam Gambhir / Virat Kohli / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.