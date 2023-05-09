'Helped me in such difficult time': Gautam Gambhir comes to former India player's rescue

Gautam Gambhir, who is a Member of Parliament from the East Delhi constituency, has once again shown his class by helping his former India teammate Rahul Sharma. Gambhir apparently provided Rahul with the best neurologist and hospital on short notice after the latter's mother-in-law suffered a brain hemorrhage recently. Sharma took to his Twitter handle to share the story, where he thanked Gambhir for his timely help.

Sharma said that Gambhir, who is currently travelling with the Lucknow Super Giants IPL team as a mentor, helped him find a good doctor and hospital for the treatment of his mother-in-law. The incident seemingly took place last month. Sharma further added that the surgery was successful and her wife's mother is absolutely fine now. Rahul Sharma played for India from 2011 to 2012 and featured in four ODIs and two T20Is.

Rahul Sharma thanks Gautam Gambhir

Thank you @GautamGambhir paaji you r the best ❤️⭐️🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/18591PpvcF — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) May 9, 2023

Also, note that Rahul's comments have come just days after Gambhir was involved in an ugly face-off with Royal Challengers Bangalore star cricketer Virat Kohli. Gambhir and Kohli had a verbal altercation during an IPL 2023 match between LSG and RCB last week. The incident created a lot of buzz in the cricketing world since it is very rare when fans get to see two of Indian cricket's biggest stars coming face-to-face over some petty rivalry in a club tournament.

Netizens react to Gambhir's kind gesture

Both Gambhir and Kohli were criticised by fans for their misappropriate behaviour on the cricket field. However, Gambhir's gesture for Rahul Sharma's mother-in-law is now winning hearts on social media. Netizens are lauding the 2011 World Cup-winning star for his heartwarming act toward his former teammate.

