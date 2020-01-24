Gautam Gambhir Comically Warns Team India Of Gastro Attacks Ahead Of Auckland T20I

India's real preparation for the T20 World Cup 2020 will begin on Friday when they take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series in New Zealand. While Team India have had a dominant home season, this match may catch the players off guard because of culprits like jet lag. Former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir shared his experiences with jet lag and elaborated on the challenges that the Indian team could face in New Zealand.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir calls KL Rahul Team India's invaluable 'middle-management asset'

New Zealand vs India 2020: Gautam Gambhir's hilarious jet lag story

Writing for his column in a leading Indian media daily, Gautam Gambhir wrote about the two kinds of jet-lags that the Indian team can experience. The first one would be the standard case of jet lag where players and their body clocks adapt to a new time zone. The second jet lag was what Gambhir referred to as the 'expectations jet lag'. This kind of jet lag is when players re-calibrate themselves to adapt to new conditions quickly.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli was courageous to bat at No.4 in Mumbai ODI despite failure: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir also reflected on a funny incident from the India tour of New Zealand in 2009. An unnamed Team India player from the tour had suffered from a gastric disorder during the tour and had blamed jet lag for the same. Gambhir funnily reflected on how the so-called 'gas attacks' would affect everything from team meetings to the team bus and the dressing room. Anti-acids and digestive syrups were used among other measures but the affected player still could not be relieved.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir mocks Steve Smith's comparison with Virat Kohli in ODI cricket

Gambhir also mentioned the hilarious memory of when his teammates alleged that Gambhir batted close to 11 hours in Napier so that he would not have to come back into the dressing room. Gambhir was referring to the second Test of the India tour of New Zealand 2008/09. India were asked to follow on by New Zealand and the team batted the days out with Gambhir at the helm of the order. Gambhir batted for 436 balls and scored 137. India drew the match.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli is 80 runs away from breaking rare T20I record owned by MS Dhoni