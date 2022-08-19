Gautam Gambhir Confirms His Participation In Season 2 Of Legends League Cricket

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir will be back on the cricket field as he prepares to be part of the second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC2). The LLC 2 league has witnessed some of the iconic players ready to be part of the cricketing extravanza. Iconic players like Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson, Brett Lee, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Jacques Kallis will be part of the vent.

Gautam Gambhir to play in Legends League Cricket

Speaking of playing in the Legends League Cricket Gautam Gambhir said, “I am glad to share that I have committed to take part in the upcoming Legends League Cricket from September 17th onwards. I am excited in anticipation of being on a cricket field once again. It will be a privilege and an honour to rub shoulders once again with the glitterati of world cricket.”

Coming to Gautam Gambhir stats as an international cricketer, the former opener enjoyed a very successful career in which he won two world cups. He was part of the team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup back in 2007 as well as the 2011 World Cup. In the final of 2011, World Cup Gambhir scored crucial 97 runs to set up victory. The left-hander represented India in 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring over 6000 runs in ODI format. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL trophies back in 2012 and 2014.

All you need to know about Legends League Cricket

A total of 15 matches will be played this season over a period of 22 days during Legends League Cricket Season 2. There will be 4 teams that be part of the tournament. The inaugural edition of the tournament featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World respectively. The LLC 2 has already commenced with India Maharajas and World Giants playing match on September 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Legends League Cricket season two is to be dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence.