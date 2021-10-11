Gautam Gambhir Credits Key MS Dhoni Decision As CSK Reach IPL 2021 Final By Beating DC

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday defeated the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 and sealed their berth to the IPL 2021 Final on October 15. It was a team effort that pushed the CSK into its 9th IPL final, however, MS Dhoni's captaincy and his vintage knock, in the end, have impressed the cricket experts including Gautam Gambhir. MS Dhoni made many tactical decisions against the Delhi Capitals which might have surprised them for once. MS Dhoni's decision to leave Suresh Raina out of the playing XI was criticised by fans on social media. However, the decision to stick with Robin Uthappa paid off as he played a crucial knock of 63 runs.

Now, Team India's former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has lauded MS Dhoni's decision to stick with Robin Uthappa in the DC vs CSK match. In a chat show on ESPNcricinfo, Gautam Gambhir hailed MS Dhoni's tactical decision and said, "You have to give credit to Dhoni that he continued with Robin. He could have easily been tempted to go for Raina. When you persist with a player, he will eventually come good if he has the ability, and Robin has the ability."

After opener Faf du Plessis was dismissed, it was Robin Uthappa who took charge and reduced the pressure on Ruturaj Gaikwad. Uthappa, who was sent in at number 3, played a crucial knock of 63 runs off 44 balls with the help of 7 boundaries and 2 sixes. However, Moeen Ali is the one who has been generally used at No.3 by CSK in IPL 2021.

MS Dhoni on Robin Uthappa's batting position

During the DC vs CSK qualifier 1 post-match presentation, MS Dhoni talked about the idea of sending Uthappa ahead of Moeen Ali- at number 3. "He is somebody who likes to bat top of the order, but the question for us is Moeen Ali has done really well at 3. So, we have a scenario where both of them can bat at 3 depending upon the number of overs or the opposition. So, we have left it to God whoever gets out at what point of time you may get to bat at 3," said MS Dhoni.

Apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa's blitz, it was MS Dhoni's vintage knock of 18 runs off just 6 deliveries that ultimately sealed the victory for the CSK. The second finalist of the IPL 2021 will be decided after Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, in the eliminator, KKR and RCB will lock horns and the winner of the game will play the Delhi Capitals in qualifier 2.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)