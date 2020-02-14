Gautam Gambhir All For T20s Making Cricket More Fitness-oriented After India's Success

As India moves on to play New Zealand in two Test matches that are scheduled to end the tour, one can only be impressed by how fit players have been. The adaptability that modern players exhibit is something that was almost unheard of a decade ago. Both, the physical and mental demands of the game keep changing and in such a time, it is fascinating to see how well players like Virat Kohli adapt to the changing game.

Gautam Gambhir lauds current Indian setup, credits fitness for success

Former Team India batsman and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir was recently at an event in Delhi where he talked about the growing demands of the sport. Gambhir pointed out how his generation did not have the concept of T20 cricket which only gained relevance after the Indian Premier League (IPL) took off in 2008. The Delhi southpaw mentioned how when he was at his prime, cricket was more of a "technical" sport than it was "physical". The evolution of the game has led to an increased emphasis on the fitness of players and one can often notice players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul share videos of them being at the gym.

Along with this, Gambhir urged women to take sports more seriously in India. Gambhir pointed out the successes of the Indian women's cricket team and how more women in the sport could enrich its quality.

Delhi Capitals team 2020: Gautam Gambhir to hold 10% stake

Although Gambhir does not come from a generation of players who prioritised T20 cricket, the batsman from Delhi did very well in his IPL stints. Being a spectacular batsman for the Delhi Capitals, Gambhir then became the IPL's most expensive player at the 2011 Auction when the Kolkata Knight Riders bought him. He turned the team's fortunes around and led them to two IPL trophies in a span of three seasons.

Gambhir ended up coming back to the Delhi Capitals in 2018 but retired in the middle of the season after a string of failed performances. It was recently reported that Gambhir had bought a 10% stake in the team which is co-owned by GMR and JSW Sports headed by Parth Jindal.

