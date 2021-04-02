Last Updated:

Gautam Gambhir Dedicates World Cup 2011 Triumph To A Billion Indians On 10th Anniversary

Former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir dedicated Team India's 2011 World Cup triumph to a billion Indians on the occasion of its 10th anniversary on Friday

Written By
Karthik Nair
CREDITS: TWITTER BCCI/PTI

CREDITS: TWITTER BCCI/PTI


Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir dedicated Team India's World Cup 2011 triumph to all the masses of the country on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of that grand finale on Friday. 

READ | Tired of reminiscing over 2011 glory, Gautam Gambhir wants India to win a World Cup 'ASAP'

It was on this very day in 2011 that MS Dhoni & Co. had rewritten history by getting past a resurgent Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. 

READ | Gautam Gambhir reveals why the Playing XI of 2011 WC Final never played for India again

'A billion Indians won the World Cup'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gambhir wrote that the national cricket team was able to lift the coveted trophy back in April 2011 courtesy of a billion Indians. 

READ | Gautam Gambhir reveals what was on his mind an hour before the World Cup 2011 final

Even the fans were on the same page with Gauti. Here's what they had to see as India's memorable World Cup triumph completed a decade.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man

Sri Lanka who were playing in their second straight World Cup final had posted a stiff total of 274/6 in their 50 overs riding on an unbeaten 103 from Mahela Jayawardene.  In reply, India got off to a horrendous start after big-hitter Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a silver duck by Lasith Malinga. The Men In Blue were in a spot of bother after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal as the scorecard read 31/2. 

With an inexperienced Virat Kohli out in the middle, Gambhir decided to take matters into his own hands as he played some risky shots and kept the scoreboard ticking. The duo added 83 runs for the third wicket stand.

After Kohli's dismissal for 35, in a rather surprising move, MS Dhoni came out at number four ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh. The two were then involved in a 109-run fourth-wicket stand. Gautam Gambhir was castled by Thisara Perera for a 122-ball 97. However, it did not matter as the match was in India's grasp by then and MS Dhoni finished it in style by dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years. The Men In Blue also became the first nation to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

By the virtue of this outstanding win, India also became the first & only team to win the World Cup in three different formats- 60-overs (1983), 20-overs (2007), and, 50-overs (2011) respectively. 
    

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND