Gautam Gambhir Defends Bumrah-Siraj, Calls For Enforcing Strict Laws Against Racial Abuse

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has strongly backed the frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and, Mohammed Siraj after the duo was subjected to racial abuse by the SCG crowd during the ongoing third Test match.

'Not at all acceptable': Gautam Gambhir

"Not at all acceptable. It's a very big thing because racial abuse should not happen anywhere and sometimes, when individuals are subjected to racial abuse then it is not at all acceptable. Strict laws and actions need to be enforced," said Gambhir while speaking to ANI. "More than investigation, it's about enforcing strict laws. Just by asking (the offenders) to leave the ground is not the solution as this has happened before as well and will continue to happen in future as well unless you come up with a strict action or a permanent solution for the same", the 2011 World Cup winner added.

READ: Former Cricketers Strongly Back Bumrah-Siraj After Being Subjected To Racial Abuse In SCG

'It's very unfortunate': Atul Wassan

"It's very unfortunate. We have seen this happening in Australia time and time again. Especially in Sydney ground. So, it's got to be linked to the cultural upbringing, the atmosphere in Australia. The players are aggressive, people are aggressive", said the cricketer-turned commentator Atul Wassan during an interview with ANI.

Furthermore, Wassan supported the two pacers and said that they should not tolerate such things. "I am with the players. All of us are with the players and you should not be tolerating this at all", he added.

READ: Kohli Slams Racial Abuse Faced By Siraj & Bumrah, Demands Strict Action Against Offenders

During the same interview, one of Team India's prominent members of the 1983 World Cup squad Kirti Azad has termed this act as 'ridiculous'.

"Absolutely ridiculous. You don't expect especially in countries like Australia- developed country, learned people and they come up with such kinds of comments. I don't want to go into the history of Australia as to what is the origin of these people. The question is whether you are playing a game or otherwise, such kind of racial abuse is uncouth, it's uncivilised and you don't expect such people to be actually called as human beings. They are people who are frustrated, and, don't know how to respect others", the cricketer-turned-politician said.

READ: Harbhajan Singh Shares Personal Experience Of Racial Abuse, Asks 'How Do You Stop Them?'





Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.