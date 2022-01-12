Gautam Gambhir Explains Why KL Rahul Donning Keeper Gloves In Tests Is 'nearly Impossible'

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday revealed why it was nearly impossible to give KL Rahul the additional responsibility of keeping the wickets in Tests amid the dipping form of Rishabh Pant. Gambhir, while answering a fan's question on Star Sports, said it was impossible for any player to keep wickets for 150 overs and then open the batting for their side. Gambhir said it can work in white-ball cricket but not in Tests.

'Rahul as keeper is a no-no'

Gambhir said even if Rahul is asked to keep wickets in Tests, it cannot be a long-term solution since he also has to score runs with the new ball and for that to happen, he must stay fresh before his inning, which would not be possible if he dons the wicketkeeping gloves. Gambhir said in Tests matches, a regular wicketkeeper is a must.

Rishabh Pant has witnessed a serious dip in form ever since the 2021 bilateral series against England in August. KL Rahul, on the other hand, has recorded a meteoric rise in all formats of the game, including Test cricket, where he made a strong comeback during the Test series against England earlier this year. Rahul carried on his good form to the IPL and then to the T20 World Cup for India. Rahul is currently playing in the Test series against South Africa, where he has been included in the squad as vice-captain to fill in Rohit Sharma's shoes.

As far as the ongoing third Test match is concerned, South Africa are trailing by 148 runs at the time of publishing this copy. The Proteas have lost three wickets so far in the form of Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, and Keshav Maharaj.