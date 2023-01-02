Gautam Gambhir Fires Ominous Warning At Team India Ahead Of White-ball Series Vs Sri Lanka

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has fired an ominous warning at Team India ahead of their white-ball series against the reigning Asian champions Sri Lanka. Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir said that the Indian team shouldn't take Sri Lanka lightly, citing their brilliant performance in last year's Asia Cup. Gambhir stated that Sri Lanka is a formidable side in T20 cricket and they have shown it in the Asia Cup, adding that one can't win a competition like that without talent.

"Sri Lanka are a formidable side in T20 cricket, that's what they have shown in the Asia Cup. You can't win the Asia Cup if you don't have the talent. They have got individual brilliance. They have got the combination. They have got two world-class spinners. How many teams have two world-class spinners in Hasaranga and Theekshana, and they can bowl in different situations as well," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Team India is slated to play a T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting January 3. Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the T20I side, while Rohit Sharma will return to lead the ODI team. India were handed a crushing defeat by Sri Lanka in the knockout stage of the Asia Cup last year, which ruled them out of the competition. Sri Lanka played some brilliant cricket throughout the tournament to win the title in Dubai.

India vs Sri Lanka

T20I series

Match Day Date Venue 1st T20I Tuesday January 3 Mumbai 2nd T20I Thursday January 5 Pune 3rd T20I Saturday January 7 Rajkot

ODI series

Match Day Date Venue 1st ODI Tuesday January 10 Guwahati 2nd ODI Thursday January 12 Kolkata 3rd ODI Sunday January 15 Trivandrum

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: PTI/BCCI