Gautam Gambhir Gives Verdict On Ashwin Vs Harbhajan Debate, Reveals Who's 'more Difficult'

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became one of the biggest talking points about the recently concluded first Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali, as he surpassed legendary allrounder Kapil Dev in the list of highest wicket-takers for India in the Test format. Ashwin earlier surpassed former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 Test wickets during the Test series against New Zealand in 2021. Ashwin has been compared with Harbhajan ever since he made his international debut for India and former World Cup-winning batter Gautam Gambhir is the latest cricket personality to weigh in his views on the debate about who is the best among Ashwin and Harbhajan.

Speaking to Star Sports, after India’s massive win by an innings and 22 runs against Sri Lanka at Mohali, Gambhir admitted that Ashwin would have been more difficult to face as a batter. At the same time, Gambhir also added that Harbhajan’s bowling was more beautiful to watch, citing his ability to bowl doosra’s and other variations. “As a batter, I would hate to face Ravichandran Ashwin, but I would love to watch Harbhajan Singh. This means, that as a left-hander, I would always feel that Ashwin could dismiss me, but as an analyst, then Harbhajan...he had that bounce, that doosra and could dip the ball.”

Gautam Gambhir feels Ashwin is a more accurate bowler

Gambhir further praised Ashwin by saying that he is much more difficult to face for batters as he is more accurate and difficult because of his speed variations. Concluding his thoughts, Gambhir said, “Harbhajan Singh was more beautiful to watch.” While Harbhajan dismissed 417 batters in his Test career after playing 103 matches, Ashwin’s current tally stands at 436 wickets having played only 85 games so far.

While Anil Kumble leads the chart for the maximum of 619 Test wickets for India, Kapil Dev sits below Ashwin with 434 wickets in 131 games. Ashwin is the only bowler in the top-5 wicket-takers list of India to have played less than 100 matches, which showcases the lethal bowling skills possessed by him. The 35-year-old has the best Test figures in an innings of 7/59 and has notched a record no. of 30 five-wicket hauls in the process.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)