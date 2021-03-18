Gautam Gambhir Hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Bowling Abilities, Calls Him A 'complete Package'

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir reckons that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have a very important role to play for Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 that will be played in October-November. Giving further clarification on the same, Gambhir has said that the swing bowler can bowl really well both with the new ball in hand as well as at the backend of the innings.

'He is an overall complete package': Gautam Gambhir

“He will have a very important role. He can take wickets with the new ball and has emerged as a very good death bowler. When he made his debut in international cricket, he only used to bowl well with the new ball but if you see the last few years, he bowls as well at the death also,” said Gambhir while speaking on Star Sports.

“Just think if Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami bowl together where there is even slight help for the fast bowlers. He is a very effective bowler and also very clever. He knows how to bowl within his limitations. He has developed an excellent yorker and slower ones. So I feel he is an overall complete package. If you see his overall T20 record, Jasprit Bumrah might have more wickets, but from the point of view of economy Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been as effective as Jasprit Bumrah,” the two-time World Cup winner added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling performances in the ongoing T20I series

Bhuvi has so far had a decent outing with the ball in hand during the ongoing T20I series against England. He was a bit expensive in the series opener where he went wicketless by giving away 15 runs in his two overs at an economy rate of 7.50. Nonetheless, he came back strongly in the next match as he dismissed opener Jos Buttler for a golden duck and finished with figures of 1/28 from his four overs at an economy rate of 7.

The frontline pacer once again went wicketless in the third T20I and was also expensive as well by conceding 27 runs off his four overs at an economy rate of 6.75.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will now be hoping to prove a point or two by making the ball talk when the Men In Blue lock horns with England in the all-important fourth T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday as the hosts desperately need a win to stay alive in the five-match series.

