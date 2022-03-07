Gautam Gambhir Hails India Veteran; Says 'his Impact Has Been Close To That Of Kapil Dev'

Rohit Sharma started his reign as Test skipper with a crushing victory over Sri Lanka in the 1st Tets in Mohali. The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test ended in three days with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja producing match-winning performance with bat and ball to help the team win the match by an innings and 222 runs. R Ashwin also broke Kapil Dev's record of the most number of wickets by an Indian bowler in the all-time list of bowlers. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was full of praise for R Ashwin's performance and also said that his performance is comparable to that of Kapil Dev.

IND vs SL 1st Test: Gautam Gambhir praises R Ashwin's performance

R Ashwin scored 61 runs in India's first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka and followed it up with a match haul of six wickets to reach the mark of 435 wickets. He now stands behind legendary Anil Kumble who has 619 wickets to his name. Gambhir during a discussion on Star Sports was asked if R Ashwin has been second only to Kapil Dev in the all-around department for Team India. The former India cricketer in his response stated that "Probably not second. I think parallel to Kapil Dev because of the sort of impact Ravichandran Ashwin has had. Ravichandran Ashwin's impact has been close to that of Kapil Dev."

Gambhir during the discussion also spoke about R Ashwin's contribution with the bat. The former cricketer said, "He has scored five Test hundreds although I don't want to go with stats, they can be very very misleading."

R Ashwin stats as a batsman

Talking about R Ashwin's contribution with the bat in the longest format of the game the right-hander has to date amassed 2905 runs at an average of 27.14 in the 85 Tests he has played for Team India. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has five centuries and 12 half-centuries to his name to date. Former India skipper Kapil Dev on the other hand scored 5248 runs at a slightly better average of 31.05 in the 131 Tests he played, including eight centuries.

Image: PTI/ Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram