Gautam Gambhir Has MASSIVE Advice For MS Dhoni To Revive CSK Ahead Of PBKS Game

The CSK team 2021 saw its first loss of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in its first match against the Delhi Capitals. Even after Suresh Raina entered the squad after missing the 2020 season and scored a half-century, the Chennai Super Kings suffered a harsh defeat. Addressing the loss, Gautam Gambhir recently claimed that MS Dhoni needs to bat at No.4 instead of No.7 to solve CSK's problems.

CSK's first match of IPL 2021

The CSK team 2021, in Match 1 of the IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium, put up a formidable score of 188 against the Delhi Capitals. Suresh Raina had a major contribution to the score with his knock of 54 runs from 36 balls with a strike rate of 150. However, MS Dhoni failed to open his account in the first match as he was bowled out by Avesh Khan his second ball. MS Dhoni came to bat at the No.7 position. That failure resulted in many cricket enthusiasts having a field day criticising Dhoni on social media, making many question whether CSK's glory days would ever return with him at the helm.

Gautam Gambhir comments on MS Dhoni's batting position

Gautam Gambhir gave his suggestion to what he thought was the reason for the CSK team 2021 defeat on a Star Sports show. He said that although MS Dhoni is not the same batsman as he was 4-5 years ago when he could take on any bowler in the competition with disdain, while taking the game deep, he should come at a higher position to bat and lead his team from the front to strengthen the team. Gambhir added that a person cannot lead his batting side from No.7 in the lineup. The ex-KKR captain, who led the team to 2 titles in 2012 and 2014, also commented that there were problems in the bowling attack as well that CSK need to solve urgently.

PBKS vs CSK live streaming

The Chennai Super Kings are set to face the Punjab Kings in Match 8 of the IPL 2021 on Friday. The PBKS vs CSK live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and the PBKS vs CSK live scores will begin from 7:30 in the evening. The fans can only imagine whether MS Dhoni coming to bat at Number 4 will affect the PBKS vs CSK live scores in any way.

Image Credit: CSK Twitter/ PTI