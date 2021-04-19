Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out At Eoin Morgan For 'most Ridiculous' Captaincy Against RCB

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan for his tactical blunders against Royal Challengers Bangalore during their IPL 2021 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Giving further clarification on the same, Gambhir said that Morgan made the mistake of taking spinner Varun Chakravarthy out of the attack immediately after he had accounted for the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, and, Rajat Patidar in his very first over.

'The most ridiculous captaincy I have ever seen': Gautam Gambhir

While speaking on Star Sports, the former batsman said that this is the weird kind of captaincy he has seen in his life and then went on to mention that when someone picks up two wickets in his first over and then does not get a chance to bowl the next over. Gauti believed that Kolkata could have sealed the game in the Powerplay overs itself.

Furthermore, the 2011 World Cup winner added that had Varun Chakravarthy got his third wicket or even if he had accounted for Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell, then that would have signalled the end of the game there and then.

At the same time, Gambhir, who had led KKR to two title triumphs in 2012 & 2014 editions added he is happy that an Indian captain did not make such a blunder otherwise many people would have got their daggers out.

"That is the most ridiculous captaincy I have ever seen. I can't explain that", he said.

RCB register their third straight win in IPL 2021

Coming back to the contest, Bangalore has posted a mammoth score of 204/4 from their 20 overs riding on power-packed batting performances from new recruit Glenn Maxwell who l played an explosive knock of a 49-ball 78 that included nine boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 159.18 and AB de Villiers added finishing touches with enterprising innings of a 49-ball 78 that also included nine fours & three sixes.

In reply, KKR kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as none of their batsmen could convert their good starts into impactful knocks as the two-time winners were eventually restricted to 166/8 from their 20 overs.

The three-time finalists won the contest by 38 runs and registered their third straight win in this edition of the marquee tournament.

(Image Courtesy: ANI/@KKRiders/Twitter)