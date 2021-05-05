Gautam Gambhir Lauded By R Ashwin: How Has Gambhir Contributed To Fight COVID-19?

Recently, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has been receiving praise and recognition for his COVID-19 efforts. His efforts have been focused in and around Delhi, catering to people battling with COVID-19. These efforts, led by the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, involve distributing anti-flu drugs and oxygen cylinders to those in need. He even helped journalist Raunak Kapoor, providing assistance on time.

Gautam Gambhir news: R Ashwin, others praise Gambhir for his COVID-19 relief efforts

In these difficult circumstances, thank you so much for helping out with some health care for a senior citizen in Delhi @GautamGambhir . ðŸ™ðŸ™ — This too shall pass, with masks and vaccineðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ashwinravi99) May 5, 2021

"In these difficult circumstances, thank you so much for helping out with some health care for a senior citizen in Delhi," Ashwin wrote, tagging Gambhir and adding two prayer emojis in the end. Ashwin himself has positive messages up on his Twitter, his name reading "this too shall pass, with masks and vaccine" instead of his name. Along with Ashwin, fans and various Twitter users took to praising Gambhir.

As cases have taken a steep increase, the country and its cities are struggling to keep up and provide assistance when needed. Raunak Kapoor, who is a popular sports presenter, took to Twitter to share something similar. Kapoor wrote that he was looking for oxygen and medical assistance for someone who he knows in Delhi. He added that Gambhir was the one who acted when he heard, making the necessary arrangements. He thanked the Gautam Gambhir Foundation for their constant hard work.

Got word yesterday that the 37-year old son of my English teacher from school was critical in Delhi and in need of oxygen & other medical assistance. @GautamGambhir responded ever so promptly & arranged for what was needed. Thank you very much, Gauti to you & your team. ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) May 4, 2021

Gautam Gambhir net worth

According to various sources, Gambhir is worth â‚¹145 crores. Some other sources, however, state that he is worth $30 million USD. Certain reports place his yearly income at â‚¹15 crores per annum. He apparently owns a designer and luxurious house in New Delhi, which he purchased in 2013. While the house is reportedly valued at â‚¹18 crores, he also owns properties across India. Additionally, he owns some expensive cards from brands like BMW, Audi and Porche.

His income also comes from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with his â‚¹50,000 salary as a Member of Parliament. He is also the head of the constituency in Delhi, earning an additional â‚¹45,000 per month. He has also had endorsements with brands like Royal Stag, Hero, Red Bull and Reebok.

