Gautam Gambhir Lauds NZ On WTC Final Win, Says 'Nice Guys Don’t Always Finish Last'

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir has given a special mention to the New Zealand cricket team after they got the better of Virat Kohli & Co. in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final that was contested at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The New Zealand pacers restricted India's famed batting line-up to a manageable total with some incredible bowling performances in the morning session and then came up with a clinical performance during their run chase to win their first ICC title since 2000.

WTC Final: Gautam Gambhir congratulates New Zealand

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gautam Gambhir posted an image of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor happily leaving the field after registering a successful run chase. The 2011 World Cup winner concluded by saying 'Nice guys don’t always finish last!'

Nice guys don’t always finish last! Congrats NZ. World No.1! #WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/fshdbR1sHD — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 23, 2021

The New Zealand team has been known as the 'most well-behaved team' on the cricket field, as they are known for playing fair and with generous respect for the opposition. The best part here is that the Kane Williamson-led side never sledge their opponents irrespective of the scenario of the game and make their performances do the talking.

Kane Williamson leads the New Zealand run-chase from the front

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. Taylor got a reprieve when he was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Later, Jasprit Bumrah went on to spill skipper Williamson's catch as well. However, the match as a contest was well over by then.

The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47.

By the virtue of this win, the BlackCaps ended up winning their second ICC event after a long wait of 21 years. Coincidentally, the Kiwis led by Stephen Fleming had beaten India in the ICC Knockout Trophy final