Gautam Gambhir Launches Program 'Pankh' To Sponsor 25 Underprivileged Children In Delhi

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is one of the best batsmen that India has ever produced. The southpaw, who retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, is now into his second innings of sorts as a politician. Gautam Gambhir, who is a Member of Parliament from East Delhi, won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections as a BJP candidate from his constituency by a big margin of 695, 109 votes despite being a first-time participant.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir BJP: Gautam Gambhir delivers on election promise, Delhi's Ghazipur landfill down by 40ft in 1yr

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir vows to help children of sex workers in Delhi

The 2011 Cricket World Cup hero is renowned for his generous nature and has time and again proved it with his noble gestures. Gautam Gambhir has once again done a deed that will restore everyone's faith in humanity. Gautam Gambhir has come forward to help the children of sex workers by taking care of all their needs.

On Friday, Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and posted a tweet announcing that he was starting a program “PANKH”. In this program, the BJP MP has vowed to look after all the needs of children of sex workers which include shelter and education. Gautam Gambhir also urged others to come forward and help the unfortunate children saying that every life matters.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir BJP: Gautam Gambhir hits out at Delhi CM after PWD officials skip Urban Development meet

It’s a special day for me & I want to share some imp news



To get children of sex workers out of that hell, I am starting program “PANKH” with 25 children & I’ll look after all their needs incl shelter & edu! I urge others to come fwd & contribute too!



EVERY LIFE MATTERS! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 31, 2020

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir BJP: PM Narendra Modi dials TN CM; Gautam Gambhir attacks Kejriwal; top stories today

Gautam Gambhir performs last rites of his domestic help, calls her family

This is not the first time Gautam Gambhir has done a noble deed. Recently, Gautam Gambhir took a heartfelt step for his domestic help who passed away. The BJP MP performed her last rites and also called her family as she took care of his two daughters, Anaiza and Aazeen.

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote that someone who took care of his daughters can never be domestic help and called her family. He added that performing her last rites was his duty. Gautam Gambhir also said that he has always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. He further said that's the only way to create a better society.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir BJP: Gautam Gambhir attacks Kejriwal over waterlogged Delhi roads; accuses him of 'inaction'

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR TWITTER