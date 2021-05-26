Gautam Gambhir Makes Fans Nostalgic With Video Of First ODI Fifty In 2003: WATCH

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is one of the best batsmen that India has ever produced. The southpaw was instrumental in India's triumphs at the World T20 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. After an illustrious international career that spanned almost 15 years, Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018 and is now into his second innings of sorts as a politician.

Gautam Gambhir gets nostalgic after sharing video of maiden ODI fifty

Gautam Gambhir has been immensely active on social media since calling it quits from cricket. The former cricketer regularly keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts through social media. On Tuesday, the former cricketer took to Instagram and took a trip down memory lane by sharing the video of his first-ever ODI fifty that he scored against Bangladesh on April 16, 2003. Interestingly, the likes of Navjot Singh Sidhu and Ravi Shastri were on commentary for that game for ESPN.

In the caption, a nostalgic Gambhir stated how it feels like it was yesterday when he scored his maiden ODI fifty but at the same time, it also feels like another lifetime. Gambhir wrote, "First ODI 50. Seems like yesterday as well as another another lifetime!"

Gautam Gambhir maiden ODI fifty scorecard

Having won the toss in Match 4 of the TVC Cup 2003, Bangladesh opted to bat first and were bowled out for a modest 207. Ajit Agarkar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/36 in his 10 overs. In response, India got off to a flyer courtesy of Virender Sehwag's 43 off 44 balls. Virender Sehwag perished with 69 runs on the board but a young Gautam Gambhir, who was playing just his third ODI, remained firm at the other end.

While wickets kept tumbling at one end, Gambhir kept playing his shots and soon scored a valiant fifty. He was dismissed for a well-made 71 off 89 balls, a knock that included nine fours. However, before getting out, Gambhir had ensured that India were on the brink of a win and the Men in Blue registered a four-wicket win with more than seven overs to spare. Gambhir was named the 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning knock.

Gautam Gambhir stats

The Gautam Gambhir stats composes of some staggering numbers. He has represented the Indian side in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is between 2003 and 2016. In Tests, the Delhi-based batsman aggregated 4,154 runs and in ODIs and T20Is, he compiled another 5,238 and 932 runs respectively. The Gautam Gambhir career stats also composes of 20 centuries and 56 half-centuries across international formats.

Gautam Gambhir chooses Anil Kumble over MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly as best captain

In an interview with Star Sports, Gambhir and talked about his favourite Indian captain of all-time. Gautam Gambhir played under captains like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during his long stint in Team India. The left-hander acknowledged the contributions that Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni have made to Team India.

Yet the one captain who he wished had a longer stint was veteran leg-spinner Anil Kumble. The legendary Kumble, to this day, remains the Indian team's highest-ever wicket-taker in both Test and ODI cricket. Kumble took over the Test team from Rahul Dravid in 2007. He captained India in 14 Test matches, out of which the team won 3, lost 5 and drawn 6 of them.

Heaping praise on Kumble's captaincy, Gambhir said "Had he captained India for a long time, he would have broken a lot of records". Kumble retired from the game in 2008 and was succeeded by MS Dhoni, who took over the captaincy of Team India in all formats.

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER