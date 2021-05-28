Gautam Gambhir Makes IPL Fans Nostalgic After Posting Never-seen-before Picture

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir's stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side proved to be a highly successful one as the dynamic leader guided them to two championship victories in 2012 and 2014. After an underwhelming start to their campaign in the league, the franchise finally ended their title drought by trumping the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ultimate clash of the 2012 season. Many fans believe Gambhir's contribution to the KKR team remains unparalleled to date. They were visibly thrilled when the former KKR skipper shared a never-seen-before picture from his playing days.

The Gautam Gambhir-led KKR side created history when they crossed the line against MS Dhoni's men in the IPL 2012 final at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. The southpaw was instrumental in the team staging a miraculous turnaround in the flagship T20 competition. Under the leadership of the fiery skipper, the Kolkata-based franchise went on to reach greater heights.

The cricketer-turned-politician took to his social media accounts to share a throwback picture from his KKR days. The left-hander in the picture was snapped alongside one of the co-owners of the franchise. Moreover, along with the photograph, Gambhir also mentioned how exceptional results require unwavering faith and support, thus indicating that the team management at KKR gave him a free hand during his career.

Gautam Gambhir stats in IPL

The Gautam Gambhir stats in the cash-rich league are nothing short of spectacular. The stats include the 4217 runs he has scored in 154 matches at an average of 31.23 and strike-rate of 123.88. Moreover, the cricket star has also slammed 36 half-centuries in the tournament.

Gautam Gambhir net worth details

According to Kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at ₹145 crore. The Gautam Gambhir net worth comprises of his income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricketer. Gautam Gambhir draws a monthly salary of ₹50,000 for serving as a Member of Parliament. The 39-year-old is also the head of his constituency in Delhi and hence makes an additional ₹45,000 per month. The ex-cricketer also has had associations with brands such as Royal Stag, Hero, Red Bull, Reebok and many more and is believed to have pocketed a handsome amount for the same.

Disclaimer: The above Gautam Gambhir net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Gautam Gambhir net worth figures.

