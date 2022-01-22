Gautam Gambhir Names 3 Players Who Should Be Given A Chance; 'India Need To Develop'

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir wants Team India to test their bench strength for the final ODI against South Africa. The India vs South Africa ODI series is already done and dusted with the home team clinching the first two ODI matches quite easily. The South Africa team dominated Indian bowlers in the second ODI to clinch the match by 7 wickets and also pocket the series.

India vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir demands changes in playing XI

Gambhir while talking on the Star Sports programme said that with the Cape Town ODI being a dead rubber, the management should give the chance to players who warmed the bench during the first two ODI's. He said, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravi Ashwin should be rested for the next match, and changes in the batting order aren't needed. Jayant Yadav should be given a chance along with seamers like Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. India need to develop their second-string team and gives chances to bowlers who can bowl above 140 kmph in South Africa,”

He added, "India have three-four options in their arsenal... Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. India should definitely give these players an opportunity. The third and final game can be termed as a dead rubber and it's a good chance for the team management to test its second string."

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Highlights

With Rohit Sharma out of the tour due to injury, KL Rahul was entrusted with the job of leading the team in the ODI's to salvage some pride. However, KL Rahul did not have a great start to his captaincy career as India lost the first two ODI's. Speaking about the second ODI, The Proteas put up yet another fantastic performance to take the series with one match to spare.

India batting first had a decent start with skipper KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan scoring at a steady pace. Both the openers put on 69 run stand for the opening wicket before Dhawan was dismissed by Aiden Markram. Virat Kohli scored a half-century in the first match however he did not get on the scoresheet during 2nd ODI as he was dismissed for a duck by Keshav Maharaj. Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer also failed to score big contributing 11 and 22 runs respectively. Rishabh Pant stared with the bat for Team India top-scoring with 85 runs however he failed to reach the three-figure mark. Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin provided the late flourish to take the team's total to 287 runs.

South Africa in their run chase got off to a strong start with Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan putting up a century stand for the opening wicket. Malan and De Kock were dismissed for 91 and 78 runs respectively. Indian bowlers failed to insert their dominance with South Africa chasing the target with 7 wickets to spare.

Image: PTI