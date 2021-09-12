Gautam Gambhir On CSK Players Having Played Less Cricket: 'can Be A Blessing'

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir feels that the majority of the players in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad are not part of international cricket and thus can play without any pressure of making a comeback. Players like Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir are not a part of their national teams and have had very limited exposure to playing cricket recently.

Gambhir has voiced his opinion stating that the lack of game time for CSK players might be a blessing for the team. “Yes, they have the players who do not play much cricket, but it can be a blessing at times because you don't have the pressure to play international cricket or making a comeback,” said Gautam Gambhir during a discussion on Star Sports.

Gambhir also added that since they are at the second spot in the table, CSK will not have anything to worry about even if they lose one or two games initially. "They have put themselves in a position that even if they start slightly slowly, it will not make too much of a difference. If they start slowly in one or two matches, you will still be able to qualify for the top four and once you do that, it could be anyone's game,” added Gambhir.

CSK will be confident after a brilliant first half: Gautam Gambhir

IPL 2021 is set to resume on September 19th in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being postponed from May 4th owing to COVID concerns. CSK, who sit at the second spot, will be kicking off the tournament with a blockbuster clash against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Gambhir stated that CSK will be confident ahead of the second half of the season and will be aiming to continue their exploits from the first phase. "Plus after playing at the Wankhede, if you are going to these conditions, you will be better placed because Wankhede is very difficult ground. They have done something good to be in this position despite having such a squad. They will take that confidence with them," Gambhir concluded.

