Gautam Gambhir Opines KL Rahul Deserved One More Chance Before Being Axed Ahead Of ODIs

Following KL Rahul's poor form in T20s, the Men in Blue decided to rope in an extra bowler in the final T20I against England on Saturday. The Karnataka-lad, who has been India's top choice in limited-overs cricket, had to be benched as he failed to make an impact in the recently concluded series. With scores of 1, 0, 0 and 14 in four games and the growing scrutiny, India decided to field Natarajan in the last T20I and skipper Virat Kohli to open the innings - a move which worked wonders for the Men in Blue - however, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has begged to differ.

While backing with India's strategy to field six bowlers, Gambhir expressed that KL Rahul should have been given one more game to bring him back to form. Pointing out at the upcoming ODI series, Gambhir said that dropping anyone would not do anyone a favour. The former India opener remarked that sitting on the bench 'is not a good feeling'.

"Dropping anyone will not do them any favour. He (Rahul) will have to play three ODIs. Someone is out of form, the only way you can bring them back is by giving them more opportunities," Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

"Because when you are sitting on the bench, it is not a good feeling. Because you know you have been dropped, and that feeling is not the best feeling. But ideally, they should have given him another game. But they could not have fit him with six bowlers, had KL Rahul played this game," Gambhir added. READ | Rohit Sharma non-committal on India's T20 World Cup plan as KL Rahul stares at drop

Team India clinch series 3-2

Coming back from 2-1, Team India went on to win the T20I series against England on Saturday with a 36-run victory in the final game. For the finale, the hosts made some changes to the batting order by promoting Virat Kohli up the order to open alongside Rohit Sharma as KL Rahul's lean patch continued. The move reaped benefits as the duo set the tone for the innings with a fiery partnership in which skipper Kohli played the second-fiddle. Handful knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India post a target of 225.

Despite losing Jason Roy in the first over, England were off to a good start with Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan notching up half-centuries. However, a stellar show from Bhuvaneshwar Kumar helped India crawl back into the game as Shardul Thakur also bagged two key wickets. India have now arrived in Pune and will lock horns with England in a 3-match ODI series.