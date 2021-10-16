Gautam Gambhir Outlines MS Dhoni's 'massive Quality' That Led CSK To Clinch 4th IPL Title

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and clinched their fourth IPL title in the history of the tournament. From finishing IPL 2020 second last in the points table to winning the IPL 2021 trophy, the MS Dhoni-led squad indeed kept their promise to fans of making a stronger comeback. MS Dhoni's captaincy was one of the vital reasons why the CSK clinched the IPL 2021 title. Now, Team India's former cricketer Gautam Gambhir during a discussion with ESPNcricinfo outlined MS Dhoni's massive quality which helped the 'Men in Yellow' win the IPL 2021.

Gautam Gambhir lauds MS Dhoni after CSK wins IPL 2021

Lauding MS Dhoni's captaincy skills, Gautam Gambhir said, "They kept things very very simple and that's also a great quality to have. MS likes to keep things very simple. If you see he has always enjoyed having many options especially the all-rounders. If you see there are six to seven options that are always under his sleeves. And he likes players who can contribute two things to the game. They probably are the most consistent side as well, they don't chop and change a lot and at the same time identify the people who are in good form. That's another massive quality you should have."

"Pushing yourself down and promoting others depending on what kind of form someone else is in. Imagine, pushing Moeen Ali to bat at number 3 when Suresh Raina pushed back to bat at number 4. A lot of captains would have definitely gone with Suresh Raina to bat at number 3 the kind of record he had in the past. You need to stay in the present as much as you can and try to push guys who are decent form to try to do the job for you. That's exactly what MS did in this competition. He hardly contributed with the bat but he didn't need to because they're so many guys who were in decent form. So, those guys did the job for him," added Gambhir while in conversation with ESPNcricinfo.

CSK wins IPL 2021

In the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final, Faf du Plessis set the stage for the 'Men in Yellow' as he scored 86 runs and missed the Orange cap by just 2 runs. Apart from him, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa also made crucial contributions and pushed the team's total to 192 in 20 overs. When KKR came out to bat in the 2nd innings, Venkatesh Iyer, who has been a revelation for KKR, continued his brilliant run on the night of the finals. Luck was with the KKR openers, who were handed a lifeline each, with Iyer being dropped on 0 by Dhoni and Gill being saved by the spider-cam.

They both made the most of it as they went on to create a magnificent partnership of 91 runs, and laid the perfect foundation for the batters to follow. However, Shardul Thakur managed to send back Iyer and Nitish Rana to bring the game back into balance as KKR went from 91/0 to 125/8. Shardul Thakur ended with three wickets, justifying his selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

(Image: PTI/iplt20.com/BCCI)