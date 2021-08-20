Gautam Gambhir Picks India's X-factor Player For T20 World Cup & It's Not Kohli Or Rohit

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has named his X-factor for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. While everyone has their eyes set on batting maestros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as India’s key components, Gambhir has picked Jasprit Bumrah as the player to watch out for in the Indian team. Speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan show, Gambhir said that India has a solid prospect of reaching the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. He went on to say that India has covered all of the areas while claiming Bumrah as the biggest factor. "There are a lot of chances. They have got the firepower in every context. They have got the batting, they have got the spin. They have got the fast bowlers as well. When you have someone like Jasprit Bumrah, you will always have that X-factor. He has got to be the biggest factor in the T20 World Cup," said Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir added that while people continue to laud stars like Kohli and Rohit, Bumrah is the player to watch in the mega-event. He believes that if Bumrah performs effectively, then India's chances of winning the competition would improve. “You will keep building about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, I am sure. But one person to look out for is Jasprit Bumrah because of his form, and if he delivers, India has got to be the favourites,” added Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir picks England

When asked to choose his two favourite teams from Group A, Gambhir chose England and the West Indies to advance to the semifinal round from that group. "You have asked me many times, many tough questions. England and West Indies" continued Gambhir. He ended by predicting that England will advance in the event's final, where they will face either India or New Zealand. “England versus India or New Zealand. Give me this much,” said Gambhir.

The group stages of the T20 World Cup 2021 will commence from October 17th, while the Super 12 will begin on October 23rd.

Image Credit: Virat.Kohli/Gautamgambhir55/RohitSharma45