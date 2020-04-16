Gautam Gambhir Plays Cricket With Daughter Aazeen In Adorable Video: Watch

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently extended the India lockdown until March 3 due to increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. While athletes continue to be under self-isolation due to coronavirus, former India cricketer and current MP Gautam Gambhir has been helping people during coronavirus by provided ration to needy people and also distributing PPE kits to the doctors and nurses in Delhi hospitals. Amidst the crisis, Gambhir is also spending time with his family and posting pictures on Instagram. On Wednesday, the cricketer shared a throwback video while playing cricket with the daughter.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Allocates ₹50 Lakh Extra From His Fund For Delhi Hospitals' COVID-19 Fight

Gautam Gambhir daughter plays indoor cricket

In the throwback video, Gautam Gambhir can be seen surrounded by students while he is batting on an indoor cricket pitch. His daughter Aazeen, who is on the opposite side, can be seen bowling to her father. The cricketer while sharing the video also wrote a caption referring to the India lockdown.

Gautam Gambhir shares photo of spending time with daughters

On Wednesday, Gautam Gambhir shared photos on Instagram in which he can be seen spending time with his two daughters. In the image, Gautam Gambhir's daughters can be seen standing on his back while he is lying on his bed and trying to catch up on his sleep.

Also Read: Gambhir Says IPL Is Not Imp; BCCI Should Decide Fast On Its Postponement Or Cancellation

Gautam Gambhir donation towards coronavirus

Apart from helping people during coronavirus during India lockdown, Gautam Gambhir recently donated money in his fight against coronavirus. Earlier, Gautam Gambhir donated a sum of ₹50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund for buying equipment needed for treating people affected by the coronavirus.

Also Read: We Did 21 Days; Can Do Few More Weeks: Gautam Gambhir Backs PM's Covid Lockdown Extension

Another Gautam Gambhir donation saw the cricketer giving away two years of salary to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund (PM CARES Fund) and on April 6, the 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer took to Twitter and announced that he would be donating an additional ₹50 lakh in order to solve the urgent medical needs required in Delhi for fighting coronavirus.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Posts Photos Of Spending Downtime With Daughters And Pet Dog At Home