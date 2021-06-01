Gautam Gambhir Pleads Fans To Not Treat Cricketers And Actors As 'Heroes' In Touching Post

Indian cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has once again shown his patriotism and love for his motherland in an emotional social media post. The 39-year-old, who enjoyed a stellar career with the Men in Blue and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, appealed to citizens to change their perceptions about heroes. Gambhir lauded Nikita Kaul, who joined the Indian Army just years after the death of her husband in the Pulwama attacks back in 2019.

In a heartfelt post, Gautam Gambhir has lauded Nikita Kaul after she officially joined the Indian Army despite her husband, Brave Major Dhoundiyal of the Indian Army being a casualty in the dreaded Pulwana attack of 2019. Gambhir wrote, "Not actors or cricketers! This woman right here is the real HERO. This woman right here is the real HERO. That’s why India is called Motherland not Fatherland! Jai Hind". When asked by a fan if he himself ever wanted to join the army, Gambhir responded that he always wanted to join the army and his love for the forces is evident in his previous media interactions.

Speaking during the launch of ‘It’s Easy To Be You’, authored by self-proclaimed mind coach Radhika Kawlra Singh in 2019, Gambhir said that it was fate that drove him to cricket or else he would have joined the Indian army. The 39-year-old then said, "It was pure destiny and had I not played Ranji Trophy in 12th, I would have definitely gone into the NDA because that was my first love and it still remains my first love. In fact, my only regret in life is that I couldn’t join the army". Gautam Gambhir, nonetheless, continues to be of service and decided to start making contributions towards the army. He then started the foundation that looks after the children of martyred soldiers. The foundation was serving 50 children at the time with the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain panning to expand his project.

Gautam Gambhir made his debut for India in 2003 and enjoyed a decade long career at the highest level. The left-handed opener formed a formidable opening partnership with Delhi teammate Virender Sehwag in Tests and ODIs, before dropping to No.3 to accommodate Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the order. Gambhir was India's man for the big occasion, scoring half-centuries in the finals of the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup. Overall, Gambhir played 147 ODIs scoring 5238 runs at an average of nearly 40 with 11 centuries and 34 50s. In Tests, the former Delhi opener managed 4154 runs in 58 Tests, at an average of nearly 42, with nine centuries and 22 fifties. In T20Is, he scored 932 runs in 36 innings with seven fifties.

According to Kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at ₹145 crore. Gautam Gambhir net worth comprises his income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricketer. Gautam Gambhir draws a monthly salary of ₹50,000 for serving as a Member of Parliament. The 39-year-old is also the head of his constituency in Delhi and hence makes an additional ₹45,000 per month. The ex-cricketer also has had associations with brands such as Royal Stag, Hero, Red Bull, Reebok and many more and is believed to have pocketed a handsome amount for the same.

