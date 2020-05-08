Gautam Gambhir Pledges To Take Care Of Deceased Delhi Constable Amit Kumar's Family

Gautam Gambhir is one of the best batsmen that India has ever produced. The southpaw, who retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, is now into his second innings of sorts as a politician. Gautam Gambhir, who is a Member of Parliament from East Delhi, won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections as a BJP candidate from his constituency by a big margin of 695,109 votes despite being a first-time participant.

Gautam Gambhir pledges to support child's education of deceased police official in Delhi

The 2011 Cricket World Cup hero is renowned for his generous nature and has time and again proved it with his noble gestures. Gautam Gambhir has once again done a deed that will restore everyone's faith in humanity. Gautam Gambhir has come forward to help the family of Amit Kumar, the 31-year-old Delhi Police constable who lost the battle to coronavirus recently. On Wednesday afternoon, Amit Kumar's report came back positive as he suffered from breathlessness, fever and cough.

Amit Kumar, who was a resident of Haryana’s Sonepat, is the first Delhi Police personnel to have succumbed to the deadly virus. According to PTI, Amit Kumar is survived by his wife and three-year-old son. A few hours after the tragedy took place, Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter where he announced that he would look after the deceased Delhi Police official Amit Kumar's child. The 38-year old wrote that his foundation, 'Gautam Gambhir Foundation' would take care of Amit Kumar's child’s complete education.

The administration failed him.

The system failed him.

Delhi failed him.



We can't bring Constable Amit back, but I assure that I will look after his child like my own. GGF will take care of his complete education. #DelhiFailedAmit #CoronaWarriorsIndia — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 7, 2020

Gautam Gambhir performs last rites of his domestic help, calls her family

This is not the first time Gautam Gambhir has done a noble deed. Recently, Gautam Gambhir took a heartfelt step for his domestic help who passed away. The southpaw performed her last rites and also called her family as she took care of his two daughters, Anaiza and Aazeen.

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote that someone who took care of his daughters can never be domestic help and called her family. He added that performing her last rites was his duty. Gautam Gambhir also said that he has always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. He further said that's the only way to create a better society.

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR TWITTER