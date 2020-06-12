Gautam Gambhir Pokes Fun At 'Special' VVS Laxman's Fielding Position, Fans Left In Splits

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman continued showing his gratitude to the legends of the game and this time, the Hyderabad cricketer wrote a special appreciation post for former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir. Before Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman had posted appreciation messages for the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and many others.

Gautam Gambhir's reply to VVS Laxman's post

VVS Laxman, in his tribute to Gautam Gambhir, wrote that he was totally obsessed with the game and never shied away from a challenge on a cricket field. He further said that Gautam Gambhir never knew what it was to back down and even stood up for a wronged teammate.

Massively inquisitive and totally obsessed with the game, @GautamGambhir never shied away from a challenge on a cricket field. Whether it was taking on express pace bowlers on spicy tracks overseas or standing up for a wronged teammate, he knew not what it was to back down. pic.twitter.com/RlZlGbucp1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 11, 2020

Gautam Gambhir, while replying to VVS Laxman, addressed him by the name 'Special', in reference his nickname 'Very Very Special Laxman' and called him the biggest role model in the Indian dressing room. Poking fun at Laxman though in a light-hearted manner, he wrote that he wants to know why Laxman was stationed at the silly point while he was kept at short leg. Here is Gautam Gambhir's tweet -

Tks Special, every moment spent with u was education. Our dressing room was full of role models but none bigger dan u. Another reason why u deserved a grand farewell. BTW am still curious to know why were u always perched at silly point while I was fighting for life @ shortleg!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 11, 2020

Gambhir was one of the biggest match-winners for India during his playing days and was instrumental in India lifting the ICC World T20 2007 and the ODI World Cup of 2011 thanks to his tremendous performance for the Men in Blue in both the finals of the tournaments. Gautam Gambhir's contribution of 97 runs in the final of the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai proved to be crucial for India’s win over Sri Lanka.

VVS Laxman's tributes for Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh

Laxman, while posting a message for Harbhajan Singh, shared an image of the veteran off-spinner celebrating after taking an Australian wicket during iconic Eden Gardens Test. In his message, he wrote that Harbhajan Singh could easily have buckled under the string of personal and professional setbacks that marked the early part of his career but he succeeded in channelizing potential frustration into unbridled aggression.

Coming to Yuvraj Singh, Laxman wrote that the left-hander is an inspiration to people thanks to his successful conquest of cancer. He further wrote that Yuvraj Singh playing an important role in Team India's 2011 World Cup triumph when gravely unwell and then having registered his highest ODI score after his recovery is a tribute to his spirit