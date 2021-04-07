Gautam Gambhir Predicts Where KKR Will Finish In IPL 2021, Mentions Team's Major Problem

The Kolkata Knight Riders side had an underwhelming run in the last edition of the Indian Premier League as they failed to qualify for the all-important play-offs. England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan took over as the captain of the team after wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik relinquished his captaincy mid-season. They will be looking to put together a strong show in the impending season. However, former captain Gautam Gambhir recently pointed out a major reason that could dent their chances of clinching their third IPL title.

Gautam Gambhir predicts where KKR will finish in IPL 2021

The former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has been an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders unit in the past. The southpaw, with his captaincy, helped the team stage a miraculous turnaround after their disappointing outings in the initial seasons. The ex-KKR captain has also led the side to two championship wins in 2012 and 2014.

Gautam Gambhir, in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, recently shared his take on the KKR team ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. The cricketer-turned-politician opined that according to him, the side will yet again fail to finish in the top four. He stated that the overdependence on players like Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan could cost them their place in the play-offs.

KKR IPL 2021 schedule

According to the KKR IPL 2021 schedule, the Eoin Morgan-led side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Sunday, April 11 in Chennai. The KKR vs SRH game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The two-time IPL champions will play their first three matches in Chennai, followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and the final five games in Bengaluru.

KKR squad for IPL 2021

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib-al-Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Sheldon Jackson, Venkatesh Iyer and Vaibhav Arora.

Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021

India's veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh had gone unsold during the first round of the IPL auction 2021. However, the off-spinner was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when his name popped up for grabs for the second time in the accelerated edition of the auction. The Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 base price was â‚¹2 crore and the two-time IPL champions acquired the services of the spinner at the same price as they were the only side to bid for him.

Image source: PTI