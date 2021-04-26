Gautam Gambhir Reacts To Large Aakash Chopra, Akshay Kumar Donations To His Foundation

During the ongoing IPL 2021 season, India is battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus which has seen the nation experience an oxygen shortage. During this time, members of the cricketing world are trying their best to extend a helping hand to those in need. Recently, Gautam Gambhir thanked Aakash Chopra for his donation to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

Gautam Gambhir Foundation

The former cricketer and Member of the Parliament, Gambhir has a foundation that addresses various social issues and aims at providing help to those in need. The Gautam Gambhir Foundation has started the “Fight Against COVID-19 Initiative” which involves the distribution of Ration Relief Kits, Cooked Meals, Personal Protective Equipment Kits, N-95 Masks, Nourishment Supplements, Bedding Kits, etc. for those in need. The foundation provides the above-mentioned help through donations.

Aakash Chopra donates to GGF

Aakash Chopra had recently donated to the GGF for which Gautam Gambhir thanked him on Twitter. Aakash Chopra, in an earlier tweet, had also addressed the help provided by Gautam Gambhir to arrange oxygen at odd hours multiple times. Both of the former cricketers are on the commentary panel of the IPL 2021 for the Hindi language and are actively involved in providing help and support to those in need amidst the coronavirus situation.

Thank you @cricketaakash for your contribution to #GGF. We stand a chance against this deadly disease only if we are together! @ggf_india — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 26, 2021

We are in this together! Jai HindðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ https://t.co/mfqlGGS4qg — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 25, 2021

Akshay Kumar's generous donation

The GGF also received a donation of â‚¹1 crore from Hindi film actor Akshay Kumar. Gautam Gambhir described this help as a ray of hope in the time of gloom. These funds will help the GGF in providing food, meds and oxygen for the needy.

Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless ðŸ™ðŸ» #InThisTogether @ggf_india — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 24, 2021

Delhi coronavirus cases and Vaccine India analysis

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of April 25, 2021, the Delhi coronavirus cases report saw 3,52,991 new cases with a weekly average of 3,21,623 cases. Delhi has seen a total of 1.03 million cases with 9,19,000 recovered people and 14,248 deaths. Currently, India is administering two vaccines in the Narendra Modi government-led Covid-19 vaccination drive which is currently focussing on healthcare and frontline workers along with citizens above the age of 45.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine named Covishield, which is manufactured by Serum Institute of India and indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, are the two vaccines being administered in the vaccination drive. India is all set to start the vaccination of everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1. The Vaccine India stats have seen 21,390,165 people being fully vaccinated and 117,795,008 people having received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of April 25, 2021.

Gautam Gambhir net worth

According to Kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at â‚¹145 crore. The Gautam Gambhir net worth comprises of his income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricketer. Gautam Gambhir draws a monthly salary of â‚¹50,000 for serving as a Member of Parliament. The 39-year-old is also the head of his constituency in Delhi and hence makes an additional â‚¹45,000 per month. The ex-cricketer also has had associations with brands such as Royal Stag, Hero, Red Bull, Reebok and many more and is believed to have pocketed a handsome amount for the same.

Image Source: Twitter/Aakash Chopra Instagram

Disclaimer: The above Gautam Gambhir net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Gautam Gambhir net worth figures.