Gautam Gambhir Ready To Bet On THIS 1 MS Dhoni Record That Will Never Be Broken

Former India captain MS Dhoni called it quits from international cricket on Saturday, thereby bringing an end to a glorious career that spanned nearly 16 years. The 39-year old, who hung his boots from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to call it a day from the limited-overs formats as well. MS Dhoni has been an influential figure in Indian cricket, who has played a crucial role in helping Team India scale new heights.

Over the year, MS Dhoni created a plethora of records with his batting, as well as, his captaincy. Now, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has revealed a record of MS Dhoni that he thinks cannot be broken. While speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ show, Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on MS Dhoni for an illustrious career.

Gautam Gambhir insisted that the one record which is going to stay forever is MS Dhoni’s record of winning all three ICC trophies. According to Gautam Gambhir, no other captain would ever be able to achieve that whether it the T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy or the 50-overs World Cup. Gautam Gambhir reiterated that he can 'bet' MS Dhoni's record of three ICC trophies not going away, even though records are meant to be broken.

Gautam Gambhir reckoned that more hundreds or double hundreds can be achieved, which is the case right now with someone like Rohit Sharma. However, he said that he doesn't think any Indian captain would create the legacy Dhoni did. This opinion comes as a surprise since Gambhir has often accused by cricket lovers and has himself on record in the past, criticised the CSK captain on several occasions, whether it be for playing a role in disturbing his concentration in the 2011 World Cup final or the 2012 tri-series in Australia, in which Dhoni 'needlessly' took one of the matches against Sri Lanka to the last over according to him.

MS Dhoni might have taken retirement from international cricket. However, the 39-year old will continue to ply his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 'Captain Cool' is set to represent the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 as he looks to guide them to their fourth IPL title.

MS Dhoni stats

MS Dhoni stats are nothing short of spectacular especially in limited over formats. MS Dhoni stats include the 350 ODIs he played for Indian where he scored 10,773 runs at a staggering average of 50.58 and a strike-rate of 87.56. The CSK captain has 73 fifties and 10 centuries to his name in his ODI career. On the other hand, the Ranchi lad played 98 T20Is for India where he notched 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike-rate of 126.13. MS Dhoni stats also include 90 Test appearances where he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. The 39-year-old scored 33 fifties, six hundreds and one double-hundred in a decade-long Test career.

