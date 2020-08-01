Gautam Gambhir Recalls Virat Kohli's Crucial Knock Of 183 Against Arch-rivals Pakistan

Gautam Gambhir has said that Virat Kohli's knock of 183 against arch-rivals Pakistan is his greatest innings of all time. Virat had played that knock in March 2012 at Dhaka in what was a must-win match for the Men In Blue after they were stunned by Bangladesh in the previous match.

Gambhir was dismissed on the second ball of the Indian innings and that is when Kohli had joined Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in the middle to anchor the run chase. By the virtue of that innings, the current Indian skipper registered his highest individual score in ODI cricket as well.

'One of Virat Kohli’s greatest innings': Gautam Gambhir

“Virat Kohli has played many unbelievable innings across the three formats, but this is one of his greatest innings from all points of view. First of all, we were chasing 330, then India was 0/1, and then scoring 183 out of the 330 runs, that too against Pakistan, and that time, he was not that experienced too. According to me, I think probably this is one of Virat Kohli’s greatest innings, honestly,” said Gambhir while speaking on ‘Best of Asia Cup, Watch along on Star Sports.

When Kohli made Pak bowlers look clueless

Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and elected to bat first on a perfect batting track as openers Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed both went on to register their respective centuries and added 224 runs for the first wicket. Some important middle-order contributions from Younis Khan and Umar Akmal helped the eventual champions post a stiff total of 329/6 in their 50 overs.

India in reply suffered a setback right in the first over itself as Gambhir was plumb in front of the wicket by Hafeez without troubling the scorers. Virat walked out to bat at number three and added 133 runs with Tendulkar (52) in what turned out to be the Little Master's final ODI match. He was then involved in a 172-run stand with Rohit Sharma (68) for the third wicket stand.

The future batting megastar scored a 148-ball 183 at a strike rate of 123.64 that included as many as 22 boundaries and a maximum and even though he was dismissed just when India were on the cusp of victory it was too late for Pakistan as Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni took the Men In Blue past the finish line by six wickets and 13 balls to spare.

(Image Courtesy: AP)