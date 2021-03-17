Gautam Gambhir Ridicules Virat Kohli's 'T20 World Cup Preparations Claim' After 3rd T20I

England defeated India by eight wickets in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Courtesy of the win, the visitors have taken a 2-1 lead in the series. One of the major talking points of the third India vs England T20I was the ouster of Suryakumar Yadav from India's playing XI. The 30-year old batsman was replaced by veteran Rohit Sharma who was rested for the first couple of games.

India vs England: Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli's preparations for T20 World Cup 2021

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav was given an opportunity in just one game where he didn't even get the opportunity to showcase his batting prowess. Indian captain Virat Kohli's decision to leave out Suryakumar Yadav garnered a lot of criticism with several fans, as well as, former cricketers questioning the decision. The latest entrant to have shared his views on the same is former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir who stated that he would be hurt if he was Suryakumar Yadav and also went on to slam Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup preparations.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir said that it amazes him to see that Virat Kohli has started preparing for the T20 World Cup just seven months before the event takes place. Gambhir further mocked Kohli saying that the Indian captain would probably start preparing for the T20 World Cup 2022 after the T20 World Cup 2021 is over.

Gambhir reckoned that the only thing that matters is the kind of form one is in. Slamming the decision to drop Suryakumar Yadav, Gambhir said if there is an injury issue and somebody needs to bat at Nos.4 and 5, there has to be an apt replacement for Shreyas Iyer. The replacement has got to get an opportunity to prove himself in international cricket

Gambhir asked Kohli to at least look at someone whom he has got into the setup for that probably give the player 3-4 games to see where he stands. According to Gambhir, if the player delivers, the team will get a backup for someone already batting at number four. The southpaw reiterated that when someone has been selected in the squad, it is the captain's prerogative to play him in that series and see what he is capable of giving in the future. Gambhir boldly claimed that Kohli keeps talking about preparations but this is just no preparation for the T20 World Cup because it's just about looking at the same players that you have seen for so many years.

SOURCE: AP & GAUTAM GAMBHIR TWITTER