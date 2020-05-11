Gautam Gambhir Roasts ICC For Australia Toppling India As World No.1 In Tests

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has hit out at the ICC rankings system by questioning Australia's rise to the top. The latest ICC rankings update saw Tim Paine's Australia team pip Virat Kohli's side in the rankings despite winning more games. Gautam Gambhir took a hit at the ICC rankings system while also taking a shot at the ICC's World Test Championship points system.

Also Read: Suresh Raina Names Player Feared By Australia The Most And It Is NOT Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir hits out ICC rankings system after Australia pip India

Gautam Gambhir, speaking on the Cricket Connected show on Star Sports, said that the Virat Kohli-led Team India's drop to No.3 in the ICC Rankings didn't surprise him at all. Gambhir added that he did not believe in the ICC rankings system and blasted the World Test Championship points system, which awards the same points for home and away Test match win. Gautam Gambhir adds that the Virat Kohli's team were the most competitive side.

The former opener said that India won Test matches in South Africa and England and defeated Australia away from home, which not many countries have in recent years. Gautam Gambhir said that Virat Kohli's side should be atop the ICC Rankings and hit out at the Tim Paine-led Australia as they are 'pathetic' in the Indian subcontinent.

Gambhir's opinion is validated by the fact that Australia have not managed to beat Pakistan in the UAE since 2002 and India in India since 2004. Their last series win in Asia was in 2011 against Sri Lanka under Michael Clarke's captaincy. The last time Australia played Bangladesh in their backyard back in 2017, they sneaked out a 1-1 draw.

Also Read: BCCI Official Unimpressed With Raina's Call For Indian Players In Overseas T20 Leagues

Gautam Gambhir backs India's tour of Australia

Gautam Gambhir has backed India's tour of Australia, which is scheduled after the T20 World Cup later this year despite the coronavirus pandemic. The BCCI have reportedly agreed to tour Australia later this year if it sees their players undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in the wake of the pandemic. According to Sydney Morning Herald, Arun Dhumal, treasurer of BCCI, said that the Indian players would go into isolation in Australia for a fortnight before the much-awaited tour officially kicks-off.

Gautam Gambhir said that the tour would lift the mood in both countries. Gambhir added that with BCCI being the richest board in the world, they have got to be a statesman as well and the tour would garner them massive respect.

Also Read: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhamal Confirms Receiving Offer From UAE To Host IPL 2020: Report

Also Read: Jofra Archer Names Toughest Indian T20 Batsman To Bowl At And It Is NOT Virat Kohli